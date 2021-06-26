A READER WRITES: Republicans attempt to destroy democracy … Come on, man

We have a real existential threat to democracy and it keeps getting worse.
The Trump Republican Party has relentlessly fortified their voting suppression laws by making it very easy to overturn future Democratic electoral wins. In other words, if Republicans don't like the results of an election they can, based only on fraud accusations, go to court and have a judge overturn the will of the people.
This represents a two-pronged attack on American democracy. If a Democrat still wins, despite all the harsh voter suppression tactics, then Republicans can claim voter fraud and have the election overturned in court or have their partisan voter officials recount the votes to favor a Republican win. This is a terrifying scenario if this is allowed to happen.
If it does happen, then, let the truth be told, that the last real Democratic election was on Nov. 3, 2020. I would start hiding in your homes because fascism is around the corner.
Back on April 9, this newspaper published an opinion piece by conservative columnist Michael Reagan entitled “Jim Crow on steroids? … Come on man” that provided a typically false and misleading defense of the Republican voter laws.
President Biden knows how to read and knows history. He isn't a functional illiterate, like Trump, who has the vocabulary and conceptualization of a fifth grader. According to high-ranking government officials, Biden applies history, concentration and critical thinking to his daily briefs, whereas his predecessor refused to read or listen to the briefs.
It’s most likely President Biden was using the word "steroids" in regard to the jet speed the Georgia governor and his legislature passed their suppressive, racist voter laws. It could be the Republican Georgia law makers wanted to expedite the bill before anyone with a modicum of historical background, could rightfully condemn the egregious laws.
Furthermore, these white, Republican men had the gall and shamelessness to sign this bill in front of a painting of a large plantation. Oh, yes, white supremacy and racism is alive and well in the good old U.S.A.
The new Jim Crow voter laws are suppressive, anti-Democratic and racist. One of the laws is not being able to give food or water to voters standing in line five to six hours. This doesn't happen in white, affluent areas. Without a doubt, this law is racist and cruel.
There is proof today that white legislative Republicans across the nation are intentionally targeting voter suppression among Blacks and people of color.
The Texas Legislature is preparing the most draconian bill on voter suppression yet. One provision in the bill is to eliminate early Sunday morning voting. Traditionally, the Black community has voted after their early church services and banning that will have deleterious effects on their capacity to vote. Texas legislative bill number 7 along with Georgia's law represents a great attack on our democracy, unlike any seen in recent times.
Today’s dysfunctional Republican Party doesn't campaign on a conservative ideological platform. These white Republicans are mindless sycophants of Trump. Hence, they don't have any genuine conservative policies to offer to American citizens. In order to win, they must cheat, lie, manipulate and suppress. Even Trump once admitted the only way to win the election was not to compete against Democrats but to restrict the vote. Come on man: Admit it. It’s true.
Michael Reagan wrote these new laws were “voting integrity laws.” Give me a break. These laws represent the nullification of voter rights.
The Georgia Legislature and others across the country have mounted the most extensive contraction of ballot access in generations. In Georgia, they have introduced rigid voter identification and more requirements for absentee balloting. They have made mobile voting illegal, eliminated drop boxes and expanded Republican legislative power over elections. In other words, Republicans and court judges would have the right to overthrow an election on the basis of fraud accusations only. This Republican power would represent the death knell for legitimate election outcomes.
These laws disproportionately target and extensively restrict Black, Brown and Native Americans’ right to vote and be counted. The audacity of Georgia Gov. Kemp's claim the new laws expand voting is pure poppycock. It’s a huge Republican lie.
Today, true expansion of the vote is a democratic necessity. I say nationalize the voting process; make it easier, by giving all citizens more time and days to vote.
Come on, man … It can be the new American way.
Bill Hodge is a former Calexico city councilman and mayor.
