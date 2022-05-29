A READER WRITES: Some gave all

Memorial Day is a day of reflection and remembrance of those who died while serving in the U.S. military. Many Americans observe Memorial Day by visiting cemeteries or memorials and placing wreaths. Perhaps they participate in a Memorial Day parade or hold a family gathering, such as a barbecue.
Veterans’ organizations such as the American Legion and the Veterans of Foreign Wars hold remembrance events at Bucklin Park, town squares and cemeteries in our Valley cities. And it is a very important day for Veterans. It brings back floods of memories.
Veterans appreciate that the American public is with us on this day and that we take stock of the patriots who gave their lives in support of democracy and our way of life. Demonstrated support in the way of attendance and donations is much appreciated, as are the words, “Thank you for your service!”
At VFW meetings, those veterans killed in action are remembered by name. There is no sense of time … all who the members remembers are mentioned. At American Legion meetings throughout the United States, we recognize our POW/MIAs by referring to a small black table that occupies a place of dignity and honor, set for one. It tells us never to forget that while we enjoy life’s daily pleasures, someone is missing from our ranks, from our lives and from the lives of their loved ones. When we contemplate our war dead and MIAs, no one is more, no one is less.
This time of year, we graduate another class of seniors, full of optimism and perhaps trepidation upon entering adulthood. On Memorial Day, take time to reflect on another time, when our youth emerged from the halls of learning not to go to proms, but to go to immediately to the Vietnam theater of war, determined not to die for our country – but to make the enemies of democracy, of our way of life – die for theirs.
According to a 2000 US News and World Report article, “many of the lessons of Vietnam have been lost, forgotten, or cast aside, deemed inconvenient or irrelevant. The war has virtually vanished for the cultural memory.”
Let us never forget: All gave some. But some gave all.
Carlos Zaragoza is commander of Bradley-Keffer American Legion Post 138 in Holtville. He is a Vietnam veteran and a Gold Star family member who lost a brother in that war.
