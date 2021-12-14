A READER WRITES: The Christmas card

Paul looked in his mattress and the rope was still there. The last thing he did before losing his job in the prison laundry was to steal a 6-foot length of rope. He was done. He was going to hang himself later in the evening. In her last letter, his wife said she was going to divorce him. He hadn’t heard any news about his parole hearing request. He was tired of the prison life. His last cellmate, Juan, had just been transferred yesterday to prison closer to his family in Bakersfield. He liked Juan, but sometimes a Christian “cellie” could be annoying. Juan was in KAIROS, and he was too positive and always talking about stuff in the Bible. It was December, and in their last conversation, Juan was saying how the birth of Jesus had been prophesied, 700 year earlier by a guy named Isaiah. He remembered the number of the verse as 7:14 because “7” was his favorite number and his son was 14 years old. “Why would those numbers stick in my head?” he pondered.
Juan had mentioned from the Isaiah verse that “the Lord Himself would give you a sign!” Right! Paul was a man of little faith, but the night after Juan had been transferred, he felt very lonely. He thought to himself “God, give me a sign and I won’t check out of this painful, hopeless life.” He wouldn’t even call it a prayer because his faith was smaller than that of a mustard seed.
It was the middle of the afternoon when he heard a voice from the cell door. “Christmas cards! Do you want some?” He remembered last year when some guys went around the prison and gave each inmate two Christmas cards. He appreciated being able to send a card to his wife and son. He thought, “a Christmas card ... a way to say goodbye!” He got out of his bunk and the cards were slipped through the crack. He thought, “Who is that goofy looking guy, wearing a Hawaiian shirt in the middle of December?” Hawaiian guy was gone as quick as he had come.
He sat down at his desk, and tore away the little paper binder holding the cards together. When he first saw the card, he first felt shock, and then awe and wonder. On the outside of the card was the picture of an old brown church with a tall steeple in the midst of a light snow storm. It almost exactly like the church he and his family had attended when he was a child. They would work in the grapes north of San Francisco. He immediately had some warm memories of the past. What a coincidence. He opened the card and read: “Therefore, the Lord himself will give you a sign: See the virgin will conceive, have a son, and name him Emmanuel” (Isaiah 7:14).
He filled out the cards and not only professed his love for his wife and his son, but also a commitment to let God change his life. He wrote that whether married or divorced, with God’s help he would be a changed man.
It was December, three years later, and parole was granted. He was warmed by the faces of his wife and son in attendance, and the knowledge that His God was still in the miracle business.
Jim Shinn teaches sociology in both prisons for IVC. He is also a member of a volunteer group that took over 5,000 Christmas cards, from cell to cell, to all the inmates (one for their mom and another for spouse/child), at Centinela prison this past Saturday.
