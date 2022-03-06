A READER WRITES: Voters need facts, not mitotes

I was surprised at a recent editorial piece by Arturo Bojorquez (The Mex Factor, Feb. 18).
Our county has been headed in the wrong direction for some time. Mr. Bojorquez indulges in the very thing that he suggested/alleged "The Little Dictator" (TLD) does … which is make unfounded accusations and attempt to convince TLD (along with Javier Gonzales, named in another Bojorquez editorial) that they are they're mentally unfit or too sensitive.
In his current rant, Mr. Bojorquez includes one declared candidate to be insincere since he already was an elected official (who promised to defend and support education) and yet another who received a “severe blow” when served with a restraining order (since resolved).
Mr. Bojorquez fails to address the issues that the gaslighted individuals represent or the failed records of their opponents.
This begs two questions: 1. Can an elected IID official also support and defend education? 2. Are we going to discuss in public, intimate details between husband and wife; a subject for marriage counseling or the courts?
In his column Mr. Bojorquez used social media to gaslight three individuals, while failing to discuss platforms or what they represent.
And seriously, folks, that is why our local elections suck. Some choose to fling mud (gaslight) and steer the conversation away from officials' poor performance record while others may attempt to inform us and improve our lives and get gaslighted for their efforts.
And BTW, I do not believe highlighting one’s poor performance is gaslighting, but merely stating the facts, such as an educator would on a report card or a police officer would when writing a report.
What my friend, Mr. Bojorquez, did was indulge in “mitotes,” and we are desperate for facts and leadership that will pull our economy/community out of the morass out of poverty and unemployment. Our place as the third poorest county in the state is not enviable.
Space precludes me from going further, but economically the solar fields failed to produce, not once but twice, the promised property taxes and employment. \
My concern is that the same people that brought us the solar field fiasco are also the ones negotiating lithium production. And individuals responsible for sending free water to San Diego are still on the IID Board. “Fool me once, shame on me..."
It’s in the making. And meanwhile we indulge in mitotes.
Carlos Zaragoza lives in Holtville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.