What genetic material do we inherit from our mother and only from our mother?
It has been over fifty years since Dr. William Thurmond lectured during a Zoology 131 class about cell structure and the function of mitochondria. Dr. Thurmond made a couple of profound statements that have stayed with me all these years. Dr. Thurmond stated that not all genetic material was equally provided by the mother and father. Dr. Thurmond also stated that the DNA for mitochondria was provided by the mother and only by the mother. Virtually unchanged, mitochondria DNA has been passed from one generation to the next generation by mothers for about 17,000 generations.
What are mitochondria? Mitochondria are organelles within each cell (except red blood cells) that serve a specific purpose. Mitochondria are involved with producing usable energy. Energy is produced through biochemical reactions at the molecular level (Google Krebs Cycle for more information). I think most of us take for granted but still appreciate the 5000 energy producing mitochondria in each of the billions of our heart muscle cells.
Twenty-three pairs of chromosomes and a tad more of mom’s mitochondria/DNA are required to create a human life. Without the energy produced by mom’s “mighty” mitochondria, the 23 pairs of chromosomes would never be expressed.
The legacy of what mothers do for us started a few thousand years before we were born but becomes focused during one’s lifetime. Generation after generation must experience challenges to survive the trials and issues around home life. The legacy goes beyond current family memories and those lost to time. It goes beyond family events that are sometimes taken for granted but are oftentimes sincerely appreciated. What mothers do for us in addition to meaningful moments and routine domestic stuff is provide their perpetual mitochondria DNA during the initial stage of our own creation. And that life-affirming process is not only a mother’s biological commitment to the current generation but also future generations.
Thanks mom and happy Mother’s Day!
– John Dantice, El Centro
