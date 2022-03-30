A READER WRITES: Who’s representing IID ratepayers?

In Monday’s Imperial Valley Press, a former IID director continued a hard-to-follow lobbying effort for an eye-popping $159 million energy contract with corporately-owned Desert View Power (DVP). This contract rammed through the IID on a split vote — despite all expert advice to the contrary — will hike parts of local families’ power bills by 25 percent over the next five years with no way out.
The opinion makes repeat false statements even as it refers to actual evidence to the contrary as “blatant lie[s].”
The former director claims that the costly plant he lobbies for produced “more power than 11 of IID’s 12 power plants generate combined.” This is a bizarre claim unsupported by basic facts. The corporately owned DVP plant generates 45 MW of power; whereas IID’s ratepayer-owned plants are rated at the following capacities: El Centro Generating Station Unit 2 (105.2 MW), ECGS Unit 3 (120.2 MW), ECGS Unit 4 (67.6 MW), Yucca Power Plants (92.9 MW), Rockwood Gas Turbine Units 1 & 2 (46.2 MW), Coachella Gas Turbines Units 1-4 (73.9 MW), and Niland Gas Turbine Units 1 & 2 (86.3 MW).
The piece also expressed an opinion not justified by any available evidence in claiming that “DVP is more reliable than any other source of IID-operated power” and is “a plant more reliable than any other in IID’s fleet.” Recent experience demonstrates the corporately owned plant, burning agricultural and construction waste for energy, has sustained outages during peak summer hours leaving IID, and its ratepayers, at the mercy of spiking markets to replace power the costly corporate plant never delivered.
More to the point, the former director attempts strained arguments that reduce ultimately to ad hominem attacks and name calling referring to my insistence on both reliable and low-cost power as “flip flopping.”
For context, during the tenure of the former director, IID was unprepared for major weather events in the summer of 2020 that left ratepayers overly dependent on unreliable energy supplies subject to outside control which determined IID’s reliability was a lower priority than the rest of California.
This resulted in the September 2020 blackout. When seated on the board at that year’s end, it was clear that blackouts in 120-degree weather were unacceptable. A strategy was developed to look east for summer power, outside and around California, and to mitigate rising energy costs across the west.
Public records demonstrate that IID staff worked diligently to ensure ratepayers would enjoy full reliability all summer while managing costs to keep bills low. The DVP contract was subject of these discussions when the numbers revealed an extension of the contract was an “expensive alternative” and was not “cost effective for the budget.” The records also demonstrate that the 24-7 DVP production would displace cheaper and more flexible IID resources; and that others were available in place of DVP without $18 million annual budget impacts.
In November 2021, the staff committee formed for the purpose of making expert recommendations on energy procurement voted unanimously to “send DVP a letter declining their last and best offer as presented.” Despite this recommendation, the pressures for DVP continued, apparently, from IID board members.
In January, the IID general manager instructed that “if any of these offers financially do not make sense staff needs to inform the board the … details of the transaction from DVP.” Staff members replied that if the contract was approved, “it will increase the budget” and “the impact starts high in 2023 and forward.”
Despite recommendations against the contract, staff noted that “it seems as a possibility the DVP contract will be approved at the March 15 meeting.” This also despite “common practice in the past” that before going to the board for action there was a recommendation in support of a contract. Staff recommended against the agreement, including commentary that it was “hard to make sense of the latest proposal.”
Favorable recommendations were made regarding other renewable energy agreements as an alternative to DVP that were lower priced, reduced budget impacts, delivered inside IID’s service area, and were delivered when needed. For unknown reasons, those alternative recommendations from staff never made it to the full board.
As a current IID director, I do my homework and make informed decisions to benefit ratepayers — particularly balancing reliability and cost. We can, in fact, have our cake and eat it too. But we don’t have to be force fed special interest contracts.
I already cast my dissenting vote against this unprecedented special interest contract. In June, it will be voters who will have the ultimate say whether they want to retain or reject IID directors who voted to spike their power bills for the next five long years.
JB Hamby is the Imperial Irrigation District director for Division 2.
