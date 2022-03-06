A READER WRITES: Women’s History Month in our valley

March is Women’s History Month and as I reflect on my relatively short career, I am fortunate to have learned from women in our Valley that instilled in me the meaning of hard work, strength, and resiliency.
Seven years ago, the late, great Norma Saikhon gave a young waiter with no public service experience an opportunity to volunteer within her office of the Imperial County Public Administrator/Area Agency on Aging (PA/AAA). After countless weeks in a windowless room filing documents for what seemed like an endless amount of hours, that young volunteer was given the chance to apply for a vacant position and, after going through a comprehensive interview process for an entry-level position, was hired and began his professional career. That young volunteer was me, and although she is no longer with us, my gratitude to her will last forever.
While with the PA/AAA, I was also able to learn from Rosie Blankenship, who succeeded Norma upon her retirement and continued her legacy of hard work, advocacy, and providing dignity and respect for our county’s most vulnerable residents.
After nearly five years with the PA/AAA, I moved on to the Imperial County Air Pollution Control District and worked alongside Monica Soucier and Belen Leon-Lopez, two intelligent and hardworking women with a deep understanding of the science and policy behind our regional air quality. These intelligent and determined women helped broaden my understanding of our binational region, air quality rules, regulations and what it means to work toward improving our environment and public health.
Now, in my role as the county public information officer, I am fortunate to learn and work closely with the hardworking female administrators in my office: deputy CEOs Esperanza Colio and Ann McDonald, and Intergovernmental Relations Director Rebecca Terrazas-Baxter. In addition, I also have the privilege to learn from the county’s many women and Latinas in power: Public Health Director Janette Angulo, Child Support Services Director Liza Barraza, Behavioral Health Director Leticia Plancarte-Garcia, Public Administrator, Sarah Enz, Registrar of Voters Linsey Dale, Social Services Director Veronica Rodriguez, Workforce & Economic Development Director Priscilla Lopez and Treasurer-Tax Collector Karen Vogel.
I also serve on the Brawley Elementary School District Board of Trustees with Esther Sanchez-Banda and Kathy Prior whose experience and wisdom helped guide our district during and out of the pandemic. I would also like to highlight the women of our district, from those in administration implementing innovative and tailored programs to fit the needs of our students, our teachers who continued to provide the highest level of education despite the barriers put forth by COVID, and the women of our cafeteria who never stopped feeding our students and families.
I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention those women closest to me that taught me the true meaning of strength and love: My mom, Juanita Rebollar, a small business owner in the ever-difficult restaurant industry; my grandmas, Nana Mary and Nana Rosa, the former being an entrepreneur never afraid to speak her mind and the latter being a two-time breast cancer survivor whose resolve never wavered despite the circumstances, and my beautiful partner, Holly Queen, who provides me with serenity and counsel as we navigate this unpredictable and hectic world while we raise our daughter to exemplify all the qualities of the women mentioned above.
Although there is still much work ahead, by individually reflecting on the contributions made by women in our lives, society will continue to progress toward a better Imperial Valley.
Gil Rebollar is a Brawley Elementary School District trustee and the Imperial County public information officer.
