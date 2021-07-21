All the presidents’ teeth

Today

Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms this evening. Clouds lingering later. Low 86F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tonight

Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms this evening. Clouds lingering later. Low 86F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tomorrow

Sunny along with a few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 108F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.