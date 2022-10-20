Athlete of the Week: Samantha Alvarez
Calexico Bulldog Samantha Alvarez is an Athlete of the Week for the week of Oct. 3 to Oct. 9 due to her performance against Brawley on Oct. 7, 2022. 

 ODETT OCHOA PHOTO

Age: 17

School: Calexico High School

Grade: 12

Person that inspires you: My former coach Xavier Rodriguez

Class: Psychology

Favorite pastimes: Sports and reading

Drink order: Grande iced matcha latte with vanilla sweet cream cold foam

What are some of your favorite memories from this season?

“Some of my favorite memories are the bus rides. We bring a speaker, laugh, talk about nonsense, and just have fun with each other on the drive.”

What motivates you as an athlete?

“My motivation comes from my passion for tennis, but it also comes from the coaches and teammates that support me. The adrenaline I get from playing is unexplainable and it has kept me coming back.”

What goals do you have for yourself as an athlete?

“This being my last year, I wanted to play with no regrets and leave it all on the court. I think I accomplished that and am doing well this season. My partner and I have a good chance of doing well in IVLS, so it is an exciting time.”

