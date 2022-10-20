Athlete of the Week: Samantha Alvarez

Age: 17
School: Calexico High School
Grade: 12
Person that inspires you: My former coach Xavier Rodriguez
Class: Psychology
Favorite pastimes: Sports and reading
Drink order: Grande iced matcha latte with vanilla sweet cream cold foam
What are some of your favorite memories from this season?
“Some of my favorite memories are the bus rides. We bring a speaker, laugh, talk about nonsense, and just have fun with each other on the drive.”
What motivates you as an athlete?
“My motivation comes from my passion for tennis, but it also comes from the coaches and teammates that support me. The adrenaline I get from playing is unexplainable and it has kept me coming back.”
What goals do you have for yourself as an athlete?
“This being my last year, I wanted to play with no regrets and leave it all on the court. I think I accomplished that and am doing well this season. My partner and I have a good chance of doing well in IVLS, so it is an exciting time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.