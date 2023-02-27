BASKETBALL: CIF State playoff pairings
BASKETBALL: CIF State Playoff Pairings

2023 CIF State Boys Basketball Championships Southern California Regionals - Division V at Torrance, Calif., Feb. 28 @ 7 p.m.

Eight-seeded North High Saxons (25-6) – Southern Section CIF Boys Runner-up Division 5AA

Ninth-seeded Imperial High Tigers, CIF San Diego Section Boys Champion Division IV

2023 CIF State Girls Basketball Championships Southern California Regionals - Division II at Newhall, Calif., Feb. 28 @ 7 p.m.

Fourth-seeded Hart High Indians (28-4) - CIF Southern Section Girls Division 2AA Runnerup

Twelfth-seeded Imperial High Tigers - CIF San Diego Section Girls Division I Runner-up

2023 CIF State Girls Basketball Championships Southern California Regionals - Division V at Blythe, Calif., Feb. 28 @ 7 p.m.

Fourth-seeded Palo Verde Yellow Jackets - CIF San Diego Section Girls Champion Division IV

Thirteenth-seeded Bishop Diego High Cardinals - CIF Southern Section Girls semi-finalist Division 4A

