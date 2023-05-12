BRAWLEY – On Tuesday, May 9, the Brawley Elementary School District (BESD) Board of Trustees made the bold and historic decision to name Brawley’s new school after two individuals that both proudly served their country and community, Jose Padilla Sr. and Captain Scott Pace, according to a press release from the BESD Naming Committee.
Brawley’s new school, the first built in over 60 years, now has a name: The Padilla-Pace Middle School. [Editor’s Note: The BESD district hopes to open the school for the 2024-2025 school year, as previously reported in this newspaper.]
I commend the BESD Board for being tasked with such a heavy decision and charting their own way forward to unite these individuals and what they represent. Rather than make a single selection, possibly causing division and uncalled for comparisons as to who is more worthy of being forever memorialized, they provided an unexpected alternative in an attempt to unify rather than divide. With today’s society and political binary environment of an ‘either-this-or-that’ approach, it is refreshing to see a middle ground that does not attempt to further split a community already divided by train tracks, history, politics, and socioeconomic factors.
Jose “Joe” Padilla Sr., immigrated to the Imperial Valley in 1928 and worked agricultural fields across California as a migrant farmworker. When World War 2 broke out, he entered the U.S. Army and served his country as a soldier in India, Burma, and China. After returning from war, he set roots in Brawley and raised four children with his wife of 63 years, Delia Real. He was a founding member of the Hidalgo Society, President of the American Citizens Club, and active member of Holy Name Society and Knights of Columbus. Upon his retirement, he served 8 terms as a BESD Trustee, advocating for all children to have access to quality public education.
Above all, due to the roots he set in Brawley and passion for public education, his family would go on to play major roles within the Brawley public school system. From serving on the school board, teaching, working in administration, or as classified staff; his family continues his legacy to this day.
Like Padilla Sr., Capt. Scott Pace was not born in Brawley, but arrived at a young age and went through our public school system until his graduation from Brawley Union High School in 1997. Whether working as a newspaper carrier, serving as an Eagle Scout, being a basketball standout, and other accomplishments in his youth; Capt. Pace showed signs of greatness at a young age. In 2001, he was accepted into the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and a member of the Class of 2005. During his military career, he would serve multiple deployments outside the country; and receive the Bronze Star, two Purple Hearts, Army Air Medal, and other honorable recognitions. On June 6, 2012, in Afghanistan while serving with Task Force Talon, 82nd Airborne Division of the U. S. Army, Capt. Pace would pay the ultimate sacrifice for our freedoms.
Representation matters and, together, these two individuals represent the entirety of Brawley and limitless potential that is within all children of our schools. With Padilla Sr., we now have – for the first time – a Brawley school named after a local Hispanic with a direct connection to the part of town where the school will be located, the East Side. A man representing a Brawley family with roots throughout our city.
With Capt. Pace, we have a man of faith and commitment and one that revealed the meaning of courage and selflessness. A man who, despite his death, continues to be loved and respected within our community and among his peers. A man whose mother also influenced many of our city’s youth, mine included, as a public school teacher.
The Board could have gone the easy route and given the school a generic name, but instead demonstrated a commitment to honor the contributions of our local heroes and provide our children with positive role models and a tangible connection to the values and ideals that make our community of Brawley great.
Brawley resident Gil Rebollar is the Chair of the BESD Naming Committee, a former BESD board member, and current Brawley City Council member and County of Imperial Public Information Officer.
