Biden and Ukraine crisis

Right Now
41°
Clear
- Humidity: 53%
- Cloud Coverage: 24%
- Wind: 4 mph
- UV Index: 4 Moderate
- Sunrise: 06:40:28 AM
- Sunset: 05:09:29 PM
Today
Partly cloudy. High around 70F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Sunny. High 72F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
- Physician Vo facing state complaint
- Valley's DeColosio excited to be part of new Latinx TV drama
- Border COVID documentation requirements take effect Saturday
- VALLEY BRIEFS: Still no cause in crash that killed deputy, injured 6
- Enfrenta Doctor Vo problemas legales en California
- VALLEY BRIEFS: Teen killed in accident at dunes
- Site of fatal fire has ‘hazardous’ violations
- El Centro furthers apartment project
- County to seek $18M for housing
- VALLEY BRIEFS: Agents arrest convicted murderer
