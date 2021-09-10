Biden orders Sept. 11 declassified

Right Now
83°
Clear
- Humidity: 70%
- Cloud Coverage:5%
- Wind: 3 mph
- UV Index: 9 Very High
- Sunrise: 06:23:50 AM
- Sunset: 06:53:24 PM
Today
Sunny. High 107F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Clear skies. Low 82F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
A mainly sunny sky. Hot. High 111F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Featured
Most Popular
Articles
- Six arrested in connection to July 4 stabbing death
- VALLEY BRIEFS: Former Sheriff Carter dies at 78
- Detienen en Mexicali a traficante buscado en EEUU
- Fight, alleged gun threat at Central under investigation
- Abandonan a presuntos ladrones sin ropa en Mexicali
- VALLEY BRIEFS: Hunters reported misbehaving
- Registran altercado en primaria de Brawley
- Workout area to be built at park
- VALLEY BRIEFS: Couple plead no contest to involuntary manslaughter of son
- After delays, ground could be broken soon on new CHP office
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
This Week in Review
A weekly review of the best and most popular stories published in the Imperial Valley Press. Also, featured upcoming events, new movies at local theaters, the week in photos and much more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.