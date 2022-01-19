Right Now
50°
Clear
- Humidity: 74%
- Cloud Coverage: 4%
- Wind: 6 mph
- UV Index: 4 Moderate
- Sunrise: 06:43:33 AM
- Sunset: 05:02:50 PM
Today
Plentiful sunshine. High around 75F. Winds light and variable.
Tonight
Clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
A mainly sunny sky. High 76F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
- Windmill collapse cause finally revealed
- City celebrates revival of long-abandoned housing development
- Heber Schools close; courts impose distancing
- Descartan amenaza de tsunami en costas de Baja California
- VALLEY BRIEFS: Teen girls arrested for drug smuggling
- Plans proceed for scaled-back version of fair
- Harry Reid once championed pro-American immigration reform
- Caen ciudadanas con miles de dólares en fentanilo y metanfetamina
- VALLEY BRIEFS: Search yields almost 65 lbs. of meth
- Resalta caso de homicidio y suicidio problema de violencia en casa
This Week in Review
A weekly review of the best and most popular stories published in the Imperial Valley Press. Also, featured upcoming events, new movies at local theaters, the week in photos and much more.
