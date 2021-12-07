Bob Dole tribute

Right Now
55°
Clear
- Humidity: 64%
- Cloud Coverage:91%
- Wind: 6 mph
- UV Index: 1 Low
- Sunrise: 06:31:37 AM
- Sunset: 04:35:40 PM
Today
Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 68F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Tonight
A few clouds from time to time. Low 52F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Partly cloudy skies. High 73F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
- Autopsies today for family found dead in burned trailer
- Four more children dead, and a nation shrugs
- Man enters plea in El Centro attorney’s murder
- Stabbing victim named; suspect arraigned
- Bakery finds success with low-sugar treats
- El Centro hospital ups anti-COVID measures; Calexico pols want masks back
- Rechazan implementación de Protocolo de Protección
- Murder suspect held on $1 million bail
- Cambian ingreso a Garita Centro de Calexico
- Local holiday events kick off today
This Week in Review
A weekly review of the best and most popular stories published in the Imperial Valley Press. Also, featured upcoming events, new movies at local theaters, the week in photos and much more.
