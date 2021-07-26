Border Patrol reports 16 more rescued in Jacumba Wilderness

OCOTILLO — The Jacumba Wilderness Area near Ocotillo continues to be a frequent and high-risk point of entry for undocumented migrants crossing into the United States.
U.S. Customs of Border Protection reported El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents conducted five more rescues in that area involving a total of 16 persons between Thursday and Monday.
The first incident occurred Thursday about 1:36 p.m., when El Centro Sector Dispatch notified agents working in the field of a group of four persons in distress. One of the four individuals appeared to be showing signs of dehydration, according to the report.
El Centro Sector’s Border Search Trauma and Rescue Unit (BORSTAR) also responded to assist in the search. Agents located the group about 1:43 p.m., three miles north of the border and north of Highway 98.
Agents conducted welfare checks and determined that of the four individuals, all Mexican nationals who had crossed illegally, only one needed additional medical treatment for dehydration. Emergency medical services was dispatched to their location.
Ocotillo Fire Department and BORSTAR rendered first aid to the dehydrated individual. The person reportedly responded well to the treatment given, and it was determined that no additional medical assistance was needed.
The four migrants were taken into custody and transported to the El Centro Sector Processing Center.
The next incident occurred early Friday morning about 4:10 a.m., when El Centro Sector Dispatch received a call from the California Highway Patrol regarding a group of four persons who had illegally crossed into the United States. They reportedly were without water, lost and in distress in the mountains.
El Centro Station notified field agents of the call and of the last known GPS coordinates of the group. A Department of Defense U.S. Army Blackhawk assisting in the search located the group about 4:20 a.m. and relayed the information to agents in the field.
About 6:23 a.m., agents made contact with the four adult men, all Mexican nationals, about a half mile north of the U.S.-Mexico border. Agents conducted welfare checks and determined that no medical attention was required.
The four were taken into custody and transported to the El Centro Sector Processing Center.
The third incident occurred about 4:30 p.m. Saturday, when El Centro Station Dispatch received an activation from a rescue beacon located in the mountainous area. The rescue beacon allows someone to call for medical and rescue assistance and provides an automatic location. Agents arrived in the area about 4:40 p.m. and encountered an undocumented individual about 1.5 miles north of the U.S.-Mexico border.
Agents conducted a welfare check of the 32-year-old Mexican national and determined he was suffering from a heat-related illness. Emergency medical services was dispatched to provide additional medical treatment for dehydration. He was transported via ambulance to a local hospital, where he made a full recovery.
He was taken into custody and transported to the El Centro Sector Processing Center.
The fourth rescue occurred early Sunday. El Centro Sector Dispatch received a call about 4:10 a.m. from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office regarding a 911 from an individual who had crossed into the United States illegally and was now lost and in distress.
El Centro Station Dispatch notified agents working in the field of the call and of the person’s last known GPS coordinates. About 4:20 a.m., agents made contact with a group of three individuals, a few hundred feet north of the U.S.-Mexico border. The group turned out to be a family from Honduras consisting of a 29-year-old man, 30-year-old woman and a 5-year-old girl.
Agents conducted welfare checks and determined that no medical attention was required. The family was taken into custody and transported to the El Centro Sector Processing Center.
The final incident occurred early Monday morning about 5:20 a.m., when El Centro Sector Dispatch received a call from CHP regarding a 911 call it had received about a another group of migrants in distress.
Agents in the field responded to the last known GPS coordinates of the individuals and made contact with a group of four persons a quarter of a mile north of the border about 5:35 a.m. The group consisted of two adult women and two juveniles from Ecuador.
Agents conducted welfare checks and determined that no medical attention was required.
The four were taken into custody and transported to the El Centro Sector Processing Center for follow-up.
El Centro Sector reported that, as of Monday, it had rescued 256 individuals lost or in distress since the start of its fiscal year in October 2020.
