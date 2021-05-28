Brawley seniors forgo walking for a drive

BRAWLEY — Brawley Union’s senior class members traditionally participate in a walk through the city’s elementary schools in their caps and gowns every year to give young students something to aspire to.
However, that wasn’t going to work in a year marked with COVID restrictions, so the senior class elected to make its tradition walk-thru event a drive-thru one instead.
The event took place Wednesday evening. Seniors from Brawley Union and Desert Valley high schools paraded past all five Brawley Elementary School District elementary schools — J.W. Oakley, Miguel Hidalgo, Myron D. Witter, Phil D. Swing, and Barbara Worth Junior High. They also took a spin past a few high-visibility spots around town such as Plaza Park and the intersection on First and Main streets.
Senior Felicity Tomboc was the first to arrive for the parade’s 6:30 p.m. start time and led the way while in a red Jeep.
The route ended at BUHS, where the decorated vehicles drove through campus while Brawley cheerleaders cheered them on and confetti poppers were set off.
Next, the seniors will be participating in in-person graduation ceremonies.
Desert Valley will be graduating at 8 p.m. Wednesday at Warne Field, while Brawley Union seniors will graduate at 8 p.m. Thursday, also at Warne Field.
The commencements will have capacity limits of 33 percent. There will be limited tickets given to each graduate.
Both graduations will also be livestreamed to the general public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.