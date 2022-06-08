Editor’s note: This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it becomes available.
GLAMIS—The Naval Air Facility El Centro confirmed Wednesday afternoon that an aircraft belonging to Third Marine Aircraft Wing crashed near here. Military and civilian first responders were on site.
Contrary to initial reports, there was no nuclear material on board the aircraft.
The crash occurred near Coachella Canal Road and Highway 78. Federal Fire and the Imperial County Fire Department responded. No additional details were immediately available.
