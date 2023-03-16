The recent article about the last reunion of Brawley Union High School class of 1960 held last month was printed inadvertently without the last paragraph which summed up the reason for our one last reunion. Our classmates who have enjoyed regular reunions for the last 63 years cherish their vibrant and memorable beginnings in the Valley. We wish to humbly thank our teachers, mentors, city leaders, and families who sent us on our way with solid values of cooperation, respect, appreciation, aspiration of high goals, compassion for those in need, and support for contributing to our world. Please enjoy reading our concluding paragraph here reprinted:
The theme for the 1960 Class Reunion was “The Last Roundup” and was planned in appreciation of classmates who have continued to meet together, care for one another, and who have respect for the Imperial Valley that nurtures young citizens and promotes the values upon which lives are built. At the conclusion of the evening, classmates gathered to share memories of their time in Brawley. In the words of a classmate, Douglas Holt of Kula, Maui, Hawaii, “I am reminded that these stories are like seasonings that have contributed to this stew of collective memories each adding a unique flavor. The term ‘senior citizen’ would be to us more appropriately termed ‘seasoned citizen’. Our stew is unique and not easily replicated.”
– Janice Sherertz, Laguna Nigel, California by way of Brawley
