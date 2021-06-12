CALEXICO – The county high school with the single largest student body served up a double dose of graduation pageantry this week at Ward Field.
The year’s Calexico High School senior class of some 600 students received their diplomas in two groups, half on Thursday and the remainder on Friday. The decision was made to deference to public health considerations and not exceeding the seating density allowed in the stands.
Cristina Gallo Sanchez performed the National Anthem. Student speakers were Senior Class President Michael Frayre and Janessa Contreras.
This was the 108 th graduating class of Calexico High School.
