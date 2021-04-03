BUSINESS PROFILE: Restaurateur Weir looking forward to normalcy

Owning and operating a restaurant is not the easiest of endeavors.
Carlos Weir and his wife, Erika, have accepted the challenge of running not one but two local restaurants. The first, Las Chabelas, opened in Brawley on Main Street in 2003 with only four tables, two booths and three employees. The second restaurant is The Courtroom Bourbons and Grill in El Centro, which opened in 2014.
Carlos Weir is native Californian who grew up in the greater Los Angeles area and moved to Imperial Valley more than 30 years ago. Erika Weir is a native of Imperial Valley.
When the couple decided to operate a restaurant, they knew the risk. Although the closure rate for restaurants in the first year is reported as high as 90 percent, the real number over the past 20 years is closer to 17 percent. This is actually a lower failure rate than other service-providing businesses, where 19 percent fail in the first year.
Part of restaurants’ reputation for excessive failure may be due to smaller startups, which fail more often. Restaurants with 20 or fewer employees fail more often than other service business, but those with 21 or more employees have a median lifespan that is nine months longer than other businesses of the same size.
Las Chabelas not only survived the first year, but by 2010 moved to a significantly larger location, 749 S. Brawley Avenue.
There are 21 tables in the main dining area, a separate bar capacity of 70, and thanks to a grant from the IID Local Entity program, an outdoor patio with a seating capacity of 200 guests. This location had been the home to several restaurants over the years, but Las Chabelas is now its longest occupant.
The Courtroom’s location at 841 Main St. in El Centro was red-tagged to preclude occupancy due to electrical issues among the many issues of an older building. With significant upgrades to the electrical system, a new plumbing system and other refurbishments to meet the American Disabilities Act, the restaurant opened and the cuisine was an immediate hit.
Rather than duplicate the Mexican and seafood that has been the hallmark of their Brawley restaurant, the Weirs elected to focus on American homestyle cuisine in their newer restaurant, The menu includes homemade soups, chicken pot pies, smoked pastrami made in house, locally sourced steaks and more. Its 1960s courtroom décor and name reflects its proximity to the Superior Courthouse.
Prior to the pandemic, The Courtroom had a staff of 18. Currently it is operating with nine dedicated staff members to include Marts Moreno, kitchen lead; Glenda Martinez, front end lead, and Abraham Rubalcava, manager.
Las Chabelas, prior to COVID-19 had 32 employees and is currently operating with 14, including Juan and Lily Ayala, front end leads. The Weirs say both locations will increase the number of employees as Imperial County moves to less restrictive tiers in pandemic recovery.
COVID-19 certainly impacted the restaurant business. Prior the pandemic, most restaurants faced the issues common to other businesses. The include availability of staff, increases to wages and the increased cost of the product.
Minimum wage increases, coupled with the ability to hire and retain quality staff is a challenge for many local business. Wages in general represent about 34 percent of the operating costs, and actual food and beverage cost is about 32 percent. Weir knows the answer is to increase menu price, but with COVID-19, the greater immediate need to serve the guests who want to have a positive dining experience like before COVD-19.
“We are thankful for the first 17 years of successful operations for our business here,” he said. “We had struggles that we thought were hard, but with COVID-19, those struggles were easy in comparison. We are even more grateful as we carefully and safely emerge to a more normal business model, for our employees, business supporters including Community Valley Bank, and most certainly our local customers.”
Weir and the staff, with the support of the local community have conducted an annual Children’s Christmas Bicycle fundraising drive. The first years, they provided three bicycles, and now they average over 100 bicycles per year. Children are pre-selected through various agencies that include the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office, the Brawley Police Department, the Imperial County Social Services and Betty Jo McNeece Receiving Home.
In 2020, The Courtroom and Las Chabelas joined with Brawley Elks Lodge #1420 to raise the funds necessary to purchase new bicycles and helmets. The goal each year is to provide boys and girls ages 7 to 12 a bicycle that is size appropriate.
“The smile on the children’s faces as they push and pedal away on their very own brand new bicycle is a heartwarming gift,” Weir said. “It is our hope to keep giving needy children in our valley the memory of their first bicycle.”
