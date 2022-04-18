Cafeteria service on the move with new food truck

A cafeteria, a vending machine and, now, a food truck.
Southwest High School is expanding the way that it serves food to students with a ServeSmart Cruisin’ Café, which is expected to arrive by the end of spring break.
According to the ServeSmart website, the Cruisin’ Café is a small, temperature-controlled, electric food truck designed to be a mobile point of food service in schools. Its presence means students will not have to walk all the way to the cafeteria for warm meals and cold drinks.
Matt Phillips, the principal at Southwest High School, said that by adding another point of sale, the administration hopes to increase meal participation.
“If we spread out where students can get their food, we’re hoping that more can eat,” Phillips said.
Erika Allen, nutrition services director for the Central Union High School District said, “We serve about 55 percent of the student population, but we would like more participation.”
The expanded access won't be limited to the Cruisin' Café food truck: The garage that will house it is also a Quick Café.
“That garage will be able to serve food, too, Phillips said. "It's actually two points of service in one."
Aidan Leyva, 17, a junior at Southwest, said these extra points of service would make lunch more convenient.
“It's something new that’s always welcome in Southwest,” Leyva said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.