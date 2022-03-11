Calexico-born Sesame Street star Emilio Delgado dead at 81

NEW YORK — A Calexico-born actor who was a fixture on the children’s television program Sesame Street for more than 40 years has passed away.
Emilio Delgado, who played Fix-It-Shop owner Luis on the program beginning in 1971, died at his home in New York City from multiple myeloma, according to multiple reports.
“Sesame Workshop mourns the passing of Emilio Delgado, known the world over for his role as Luis on Sesame Street,” the show said on its Facebook page. “A beloved member of the Sesame family for over 50 years, his warmth and humor invited children to share a friendship that has echoed through generations.”
Delgado was born May 8, 1940, in Calexico. Through much of his childhood, he lived with his grandparents in Mexicali and would cross the border daily to attend school in the United States.
When Delgado was a teenager, his family moved to Glendale, where he attended high school and participated in the theater and music programs.
Sesame Street recounted that Delgado earned his Actors Equity card in 1968 working in summer stock and enrolled in CalArts as a theater major. After a few primetime television appearances, he joined the cast of Sesame Street in the show’s third season and played Luis Rodriguez for 44 years.
He was first introduced with Raul Julia’s Raphael as the proprietors of L&R’s Fix-It Shop, but Julia left the show after one season and Delgado’s character operated the shop alone from then on.
Delgado was eventually paired with Sonia Manzano’s Maria when the Sesame Street producers wanted to explore storylines involving love, marriage and parenthood. The fictional couple were married on the show in 1988 and introduced their infant child, Gabriella, a year later.
“Luis and Maria’s relationship appeared so real on television, that for decades since, when fans saw them out and about with their actual spouses, Emilio Delgado and Sonia Manzano had a lot of explaining to do,” the Sesame Street post recalled.
After Delgaldo’s run on Sesame Street, finally ended in 2015, he boasted the unofficial claim to the record for “longest-running role for a Mexican-American in a TV series.”
Delgado’s acting credits beyond Sesame Street included appearances on the television programs “Quincy,” “Hawaii Five-O,” “Falcon Crest,” “House of Cards,” “The Michael J. Fox Show” and “Law & Order.” He also was a recurring cast member of Lou Grant, appearing in 19 episodes as National Editor Rubin Castillo.
He also performed and recorded with the band Pink Martini, appearing on their 2009 album “Splendor in the Grass.”
Delgado returned to the stage in 2018 and performed in the title role in Octavio Solis’ reimagining of Don Quixote, “Quixote Nuevo.” That show’s run ended with the start of the pandemic, the New York Times reported.
