Calexico East POE hours to expand Nov. 8

CALEXICO — U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced Monday that the east port of entry will be returning to its standard business hours effective Nov. 8.
Those hours will be 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Those same hours will take effect Nov. 7 at the Tecate and Andrade ports of entry, CBP said in a release.
Current hours at Calexico's eastern port are 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. They were limited more than a year and a half ago due to COVID travel restrictions.
Recently those restrictions had become a major sticking point with county and community officials, and the county had approved to two letters in recent months to federal officials seeking relief.
There was a breakthrough on Oct. 13, when the federal government officially announced it will allow fully vaccinated foreign nationals to enter the United States regardless of the reason for travel starting in early November. By mid-January, even essential travelers seeking to enter the United States, like truck drivers, will need to be fully vaccinated.
However, that policy change did not include an assurance that the port hours would be expanded. The reason for that remains unclear.
CBP said in its release that hours at the San Ysidro, Otay Mesa and Calexico West ports of entry will continue to be 24 hours. All pedestrian processing at San Ysidro will continue at the pedestrian east facility (the original pedestrian crossing area at San Ysidro.) There continue to be no changes to cargo and commercial processing.
Anticipating increased traffic volumes, CBP said it will scale staffing based on anticipated workloads in an effort to expeditiously process permitted travelers into the United States.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.