Calexico High School Navy JROTC Cadet of the Week, April 27, 2022

Valery Niebla
Favorites
Class: Naval science
Hobby: Play games with my family
Sport: Softball
Musician: Hailee Steinfeld
What do you enjoy most about the NJROTC cadet program?
What I enjoy the most about the NJROTC program is that we learn about leadership, and to work as a team.
Who inspires you and why?
My parents inspire me because they never give up and always give their best.
What are your goals for the rest of the school year?
My goals for the rest of the year is to be a Cadet of the Week and to continue keep up on my grades.
