Calexico High School Navy JROTC Cadet of the Week, Dec. 15, 2021

Jaime Martinez Vasquez
Favorites
Class: Naval science
Hobby: Video games
Sport: Football
Musician: Bob Marley
What do you enjoy most about the NJROTC cadet program?
The opportunity to learn how to be a proper leader and become a better citizen.
Who inspires you and why?
My mother, since she always pushes me to do better and she inspires me by always being by my side.
What are your goals for the rest of the school year?
Get a 3.8 GPA as a minimum and get more involved in the NJROTC program.
