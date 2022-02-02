Calexico High School Navy JROTC Cadet of the Week, Feb. 2, 2022

Naomi Perez
Favorites
Class: NJROTC
Hobby: Guitar playing
Sport: Volleyball
Musician: Lovejoy
What do you enjoy most about the NJROTC cadet program?
I enjoy having the opportunity to interact with other people and to learn from the people in it
Who inspires you and why?
My brother because he followed his dreams and achieved them and I want to be like him.
What are your goals for the rest of the school year?
My goals are to inspire other students to join the program or at least let them be informed about it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.