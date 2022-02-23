Calexico High School Navy JROTC Cadet of the Week, Feb. 23. 2022

Michael Lerma
Favorites
Class: Naval Science
Hobby: Work with my dad during my free time.
Sport: I like to play volleyball.
Musician: Los Lonely Boys
What do you enjoy most about the NJROTC cadet program?
I really enjoy participating in parades and field trips.
Who inspires you and why?
My father inspires me, he has been always a guidance and supportive in my decisions.
What are your goals for the rest of the school year?
My goals for the rest of the school year are to maintain my good grades and once I graduate to join the Navy.
