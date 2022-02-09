Calexico High School Navy JROTC Cadet of the Week, Feb. 9, 2022

Aaron Jimenez
Class: Naval science
Hobby: Playing guitar, bass and listening to music
Sport: Basketball
Musicians: Leon Larregui, Steve Lacy, Cuco and Kevin Kaarl
What do you enjoy most about the NJROTC cadet program?
I enjoy learning leadership skills and the different types of things that are related to the Navy. I enjoyed learning the chain of command as well as the Navy ranks.
Who inspires you and why?
My parents and friends inspire me because they work very hard for anything they want and are always caring for one another.
What are your goals for the rest of the school year?
To get straight A’s, listen to more music genres, get better at playing various instruments and to get along with more people.
