Calexico High School Navy JROTC Cadet of the Week, Jan. 19. 2021

Desiree Guzman
Favorites
Class: Naval science
Hobby: Listen to music.
Sport: Volleyball
What do you enjoy most about the NJROTC cadet program?
What I enjoy the most is we have fun; we learn how to become better leaders and to be responsible.
Who inspires you and why?
My mom, Lupita Mendoza. She inspires me because without having an excuse, even if she is tired, hurt, or even when she did not have a good sleep, she is always ready to listen to me and cheer me up at every moment.
What are your goals for the rest of the school year?
My goals for the rest of the year are to keep up with the good work and to maintain my good grades.
