Calexico High School Navy JROTC Cadet of the Week, May 18, 2022

Ingrid Haro
Favorites
Class: Naval Science,
because it is very interesting.
Hobbies: Drawing and listening to music.
Sport: Badminton.
Musician: BTS.
What do you enjoy most about the NJROTC cadet program?
What I enjoy the most about the NJROTC program is the training they give you.
Who inspires you and why?
The person that inspires me is a member of BTS named Yoongi, because he never gave up and fought for his dream. I want to be that kind of person, who never gives up, so I can make my family proud.
What are your goals for the rest of the school year?
My goals for the rest of the year are to get good grades in my classes and to be able to make friends.
