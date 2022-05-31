Calexico High School Navy JROTC Cadet of the Week, May 31, 2022

Ramses Pinion
Favorites
Class: Naval science
Hobbies: Video games and soccer
Sports: Soccer and basketball
Musician: Drake
What do you enjoy most about the
NJROTC cadet program?
What I enjoy the most about the NJROTC program is the discipline we have in class. It is preparing me for the future, because I want to be in the military service.
Who inspires you and why?
My family and my friends inspire me because my friends told me about the naval science class. They told me I would never be bored at it. Then my family encouraged me to get in the program as it would be a beneficial experience for me to have a previous notion about the military service.
What are your goals for the rest of the school year?
My goals for the rest of the year are to get good grades and to be a good student and have fun.
