Aquiles Sanchez Marquez
Favorites
Class: Naval science
Hobby: Working out
Sports: Soccer
Musicians: Kanye West, Drake, Travis Scott
What do you enjoy most about the NJROTC cadet program?
What I enjoy most about the NJROTC Cadet program is the way they teach us about Honor, Courage, Commitment, Respect and Leadership. This class is so different than any other class I have or had. Every day I learn something I can use instantly.
Who inspires you and why?
My parents inspire me because they always support me, and they show me the “Right” way of doing things
What are your goals for the rest of the year?
My goals for the rest of the year is to learn how to be independent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.