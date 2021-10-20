Calexico High School Navy JROTC Cadet of the Week

Aquiles Sanchez Marquez

Class: Naval science

Hobby: Working out

Sports: Soccer

Musicians: Kanye West, Drake, Travis Scott

What do you enjoy most about the NJROTC cadet program?

What I enjoy most about the NJROTC Cadet program is the way they teach us about Honor, Courage, Commitment, Respect and Leadership. This class is so different than any other class I have or had. Every day I learn something I can use instantly.

Who inspires you and why?

My parents inspire me because they always support me, and they show me the “Right” way of doing things

What are your goals for the rest of the year?

My goals for the rest of the year is to learn how to be independent.

