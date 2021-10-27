Calexico High School Navy JROTC Cadet of the Week, Oct. 27, 2021

David Zazueta, color detail officer
Favorites
Class: Math
Hobby: Drawing
Sports: Baseball
Musician: Queen
What do you enjoy most about the NJROTC cadet program?
What I enjoy most are the lessons on discipline, the Navy core values and the interaction with my peers.
Who inspires you and why?
My parents, grandma and family inspire me because they demonstrate perseverance, and the Navy core values of honor, courage and commitment.
What are your goals for the rest of the year?
My goals are to have all A’s at the end of the year and to be successful with the Color Guard team.
Log In
