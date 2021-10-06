Alejandro Coronado
Favorites
Class: Naval science
Hobbies: Drawing
Sports: Baseball
Musician: Eyedress
What do you enjoy most about the NJROTC cadet program?
What I enjoy most about the NJROTC Cadet program is we learn about respect for others, having courage and the will to do the right thing, and honoring our family.
Who inspires you and why?
The people who inspire me the most is my Grandparents, because they only have me as a grandson and I want to honor them the best way I can.
What are your goals for the rest of the year?
My goals are to get the best grades I can. In the past I never had good grades, but I believe this is my year.
