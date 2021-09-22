Calexico High School Navy JROTC Cadet of the Week, Sept. 22, 2021

Leah Gutierrez, operations officer
Favorites
Class: AP biology
Hobby: Reading
Sports: Volleyball
Musician: Lana Del Rey
What do you enjoy most about the NJROTC cadet program?
That I have the opportunity to lead and learn to become more responsible.
Who inspires you and why?
My mom, because she is a great person who is smart when it comes to life.
What are your goals for the rest of the year?
My goal is to have a productive school year and make up for lost time.
