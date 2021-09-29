Calexico High School Navy JROTC Cadet of the Week, Sept. 29, 2021

Gina Mendoza
Class: Naval science, biology
Hobbies: Drawing, reading, music, shopping and gaming
Sports: Basketball, tennis, and track and field
Musician: Mitski, Twice, Black Eyed Peas, BTS, Adele, Queen
What do you enjoy most about the NJROTC cadet program?
I enjoy learning about honor, courage and commitment, the discipline, and having fun with my friends. I also love the uniforms! Becoming a better version of myself is also crucial to me. Learning the qualities that all great leaders have.
Who inspires you and why?
I have only seen LG (Leah Gutierrez) once I already want to become like her. Also Adrianna Rivera! I want to be leaders like them. My parents also inspire me because the both do their best to keep me safe. My father is like a best friend to me. My mother demonstrates great patience with me. I love them both and cherish them a lot.
What are your goals for the rest of the year?
Have the highest GPA I can reach and become Cadet of the Week at least once. I also want to pass algebra I with an A.
