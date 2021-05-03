EL CENTRO — An 83-year-man died Calexico man died around midday Monday when his vehicle was met head-on in a collision on State Route 98.
California Highway Patrol said the victim was driving a 2002 Pontiac westbound on SR 98 east of Holdridge Road at an unknown speed. Meanwhile, a 2005 Lincoln driven by a man CBP identified as Detron Williams, 41, of Campo, was approaching eastbound, also at an unknown speed.
CBP reported that for reasons still unknown, Williams allowed the Lincoln to drift into the westbound lane of 98. Both he and the Pontiac driver attempted unsuccessfully to take evasive action. They wound up colliding head-on. The Lincoln overturned.
The Pontiac driver, whose identity was withheld in the report, died at the scene. A 23-year-old female passenger in the Lincoln, Mistie Upchurch, also of Campo, sustained major injuries to her left leg. She was airlifted to Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs.
Williams reportedly suffered minor injuries and was not transported for care.
The accident occurred about 11:54 a.m. Weather conditions were sunny, dry and warm. Alcohol or drug impairment was not a factor, CBP said.
The collision remains under investigation.
