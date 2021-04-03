CALEXICO – The Calexico High School girls softball team just completed a three-game week with a sweep, Coach Jennifer Lopez reported.
Following a preseason loss to Holtville on March 23, the Lady Bulldogs bounced back Tuesday with a 7-1 victory over Palo Verde. Shanelle Gascon went 2-4 with a double, one run and one RBI. Jossie Hernandez went 2-3 with two runs scored, and freshman pitcher Victoria Vallejo went 2-3 with one run scored and one RBI. Vallejo pitched a complete game for the win.
On Wednesday, Calexico continued preseason play on the road against the Imperial Tigers. With the game tied 4-4 after four frames, Calexico broke the contest open with nine runs scored in the fifth and sixth, ultimately winning 13-6. Senior Azennette Lopez pitched a complete game for the Bulldogs. Liah Valdez led offensively going 3-4 with one double, two runs scored and one RBI. Andrea Lopez went 2-3 with a two-run triple in the sixth and two runs scored. Freshman Alixea Melendez went 2-4, with a double, two RBI and three runs scored.
The Lady Bulldogs finished the week by defeating Southwest Eagles on Thursday, 8-1. Azennette Lopez took the win on the mound, pitching a complete game with three strikeouts. Andrea Lopez went 4-5 with three doubles, four runs scored and one RBI. Liah Valdez went 3-4 with one double and one RBI. Jossie Hernandez went 3-4 hitting a solo home run, two runs scored and one RBI.
The Lady Bulldogs will play throughout spring break, participating in both Slugger Madness and the Hilltop Invitational, playing five games throughout the week. They will hit the road Monday to take on Mission Bay High School, and they’ll play host on Wednesday to Christian High School, of El Cajon.
