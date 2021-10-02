California becomes first state to require student COVID vaccinations

Sisters Guadalupe Flores, 15, right, and Estela Flores, 13, left, from East Los Angeles, get vaccinated with the Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine by licensed vocational nurse Rita Orozco at Esteban E. Torres High School in Los Angeles. The city has required all students 12 and older to be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus to participate in on-campus instruction. Now the state of California is following with its own mandate. PHOTO DAMIAN DOVARGANES/AP