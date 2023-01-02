Calling myself out and being called out

Happy New Year! With any luck you spent the eve as I did, sheltering from the illegal fireworks and idiotic chimney smoke emanating from your neighbors, but curled up on the couch, enjoying some kind of entertainment, with your loved ones.
Since I’m always of two minds and considering it’s a new year, let’s try and stay positive, shall we?
This is the year. I’ve decided to shed my cowardice and long-self-hindered cautionary tales in the back of my mind regarding other family member’s paths – remind myself that their paths are not mine – and finally do it. It’s body makeover time.
Unlike most people (I’m assuming), I haven’t necessarily decided that with each new year comes a new gym membership or resolutions to change my life in some drastic way, but this year is finally the year. The tick-tock of my almost-40 clock has finally caught up to me, certain things and people have inspired me to become better, and I realized that if I don’t change my lifestyle to a more healthy one that maybe some of the other cautionary tales that have occurred in my family (or, in general) might catch up with me if I don’t start trying to turn back the clock and attempt to bat my own mortality away (SHOO, Death, no one wants you!).
What I’m getting at is my weight. I’ve been a “big boy” the vast majority of my life, partially due to asthma steroids as a child, and partially due to a love of Happy Meals and pizza as a kid (still pizza as an adult). Somewhere between my three major asthma attacks — one I was too young to remember, one in third grade thanks to soccer, and one because of a house full of smokers that decided to leave the windows all closed at a mariachi gig one summer — I guess I decided to mostly give up on physical activity. As a youth I loved playing street-yard football or shooting hoops, and even though I was never really good, it was fun. I mistakenly let my sibling’s experiences with martial arts shy me away from ever pursuing them myself, even though it’s something I’ve always been interested in doing. (Even though I have a mostly-hidden temper as an adult, I was never much of a fighter, even the times the childhood ‘roid rage’ would kick-in towards my bullies at least once a year from third to seventh grades.)
But rather than sit here and reminisce about the (few) bad parts of my childhood, I’d rather concentrate on the good parts of my adulthood.
Getting this job has been … well, a lot of things to be honest – but the positive aspect is it has begun to inspire me in some way to start to live up to my fullest potential. Contrary to what I probably sound like rambling on to you on Mondays, I don’t think I’ve lived a lot of my life focusing on myself. Even people weren’t always good to me I always tried to be good to them, even when if I came off in a bad way. Trying to take care of the handicapped in my own home while working six days a week is not a small, nor self-gratifying, task.
I think — no, I am — going to go back and do that gym thing, like I did circa 2012 and dropped 60 pounds in about 9 months. The point is, I know I can do it because I’ve done part of it before; I just need to become consistent. As my patience wanes thread-thin with my musical cohort, maybe I can also find the time to take up a sport or martial art as a hobby instead.
In other words: I’m calling myself out. It’s time for me to get it in gear.
Discipline.
Which leads me to my second point: I’m also not going to sit back and just take it anymore.
Yes, I have a nice side, but I also have a “don’t mess with me” side. I don’t like being defensive, but at the same time I’m not going to take things lying down.
So Dear Mr. I-am-so-upset-I-have-to-write-in-to-try-and-discredit-someone-I-don’t-know whose LTE we ran in Sunday’s Opinion section:
As I mentioned to you briefly over the phone, Metro Creative Collective is a paid service from which we draw some written pieces that, we hope, will benefit our readers.
While your complaints about “Scared Straight” programs are probably very valid, as I will defer to you as an expert in your own field — how about you offer me the same courtesy about us in our own news-field rather than jumping at me/us, when you clearly admitted yourself “it is unclear who authored, researched, or approved this article”?
Sometimes we make mistakes, and we own up to those by printing “Correcting the Record” when they are valid claims and necessary corrections. I will not, however, be accepting of criticisms falling on me or this news publication just because you disagree with something one of our outside content sources decided to write. Yes we printed it so there is some culpability, but I’m sure so did dozens of other publications throughout the country. If you’re really that upset about it, I suggest tracking down all instances of that same MCC article and complaining to their newspapers as well – or to MCC at its source – but to attempt to throw me/us under the bus when I’m just doing what I’m being asked to do is kind of ludicrous. Are you meaning to tell me you’ve never had to take part in a decision in your job that was really beyond your control? I wonder.
I know people somehow expect us to be experts in everything just because we’re a newspaper, or they expect me to willy-nilly be able to change anything about IVP, but neither of those are realistic.
I’m sure my university Communications program was just as much not concerned with making me an expert in child welfare just as your schooling probably did not equip you for any advanced questions I might throw at you regarding music theory (since I have been a musician most of my life). Apples and oranges.
Furthermore, while I imagine you’re correct about “Scared Straight” programs, you neglected anywhere in your response to talk about the benefits of correct discipline in child welfare. One need only look to their nearest child or child-relative to see what a lack of discipline does to a child in this day and age’s lackadaisical take on disciplining children for learning and correction. Yes I’m no expert, but as much is obvious to anyone with working eyes. Still, I know I can't handle working with dozens of children, so you're probably a better man than me.
People don’t know what it takes to be an editor, and I’ll admit, before I started doing it myself, I thought it was easier than it actually is too. I understand your concerns may come from a place of trying to do right by our write to help children and parents, but how about you do your job and let me do mine? I assure you my intent is to positively help everyone.
And to those complaining about my Op-Ed pieces: You’re just as free to write a “Local’s Corner” piece too, you know. I challenge you to be less of a complainer and more of a problem solver in this New Year. Let’s see your grit.
Have a great 2023 all.
