Right Now
84°
Clear
- Humidity: 32%
- Cloud Coverage:47%
- Wind: 8 mph
- UV Index: 8 Very High
- Sunrise: 06:31:37 AM
- Sunset: 06:37:20 PM
Today
Partly cloudy. High 102F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Tonight
A few clouds from time to time. Low 74F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 94F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind turbine collapses near Ocotillo
- Carl’s Jr. blaze ‘suspicious’; suspect eyed
- County yanks proposed Vo contract after word of fed search
- Accused sex offender rejects plea deal
- Central grad Nava-Esparza makes noise in Iowa
- Prelims set for five defendants linked to murder case
- County could occupy Brawley court space
- VALLEY BRIEFS: Threatening objects left at door
- Suspende Condado fondos para centro médico Vo
- Imperial Valley's got talent
