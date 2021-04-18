SACRAMENTO – Local students aiming for a career as an auto technician have a shot of winning one of four scholarships available to residents of Imperial, San Diego and Orange counties through the California New Car Dealers Association (CNCDA) and its Scholarship Foundation.
CNCDA said Friday its new Car Careers Scholarship Program recognizes the shortage in the auto tech workforce and the growing demand in the retail automotive industry for well-trained technicians who can work on increasingly sophisticated vehicles.
Aimed at supporting California’s workforce development and immediate needs of the industry, the Car Careers program will now offer significantly larger award amounts to student recipients, along with a plan to ensure geographic diversity of awards across the state, positively impacting the communities that its dealer members serve.
The top four candidates from five regions across the state will each be awarded a $5,000 scholarship, for a total of 20 regional awards. One outstanding candidate, selected from all regional awardees, will receive an additional $5,000 bonus included with his or her scholarship. CNCDA said this enhanced dollar amount and strategic approach seeks to make a more significant and valuable impact on well deserving, committed students who are the future of the industry.
Imperial, San Diego and Orange counties make up the program’s Region 4.
“This program is about finding skilled individuals and helping them move forward successfully to a career in automotive technology, while supporting the very immediate need for highly skilled auto techs” said Brian Maas, CNCDA president and CNCDA Scholarship Foundation vice president. “We want to shine a spotlight on the retail automotive industry and help future workers see what a rewarding career they can have in this field.”
CNCDA said the scholarship program also strengthens the connection between auto tech college programs and auto dealer service employers – establishing a career recruiting pathway that is beneficial to both graduates and employers. The scholarship funds can help offset the rising cost of tuition, books, tools, skills certification tests, or other educational fees.
Eligibility requirements and application information are available online at CNCDA.org/foundation. The scholarship application must be submitted on June 15.
“We are thrilled to be able to offer this scholarship program to help provide hardworking students with financial resources that will support them in achieving their career aspirations in the retail automotive industry,” said Cheryl Bedford, chair of the CNCDA Scholarship Foundation.
