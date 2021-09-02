SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Food and Agriculture’s Pest Exclusion Branch announced Tuesday there are five midterm vacancies on the Industrial Hemp Advisory Board (IHAB).
IHAB was established under the California Industrial Hemp Farming Act (AB 566). The board consists of 13 members, and the term of office for board members is three years, as outlined in Food and Agricultural Code Section 81001.
The board advises CDFA and makes recommendations on matters including, but not limited to, industrial hemp law and regulations, enforcement, annual budgets, and the setting of an assessment rate. Members meet at least once per year, but may meet more frequently if needed. The members receive no compensation but are entitled to payment of necessary traveling expenses in accordance with the rules of the California Department of Human Resources.
The Industrial Hemp Advisory Board makes recommendations to the CDFA secretary on all matters pertaining to industrial hemp law and regulations, enforcement, annual budgets and the setting of an assessment rate required to accomplish the purposes of the California Industrial Hemp Law.
Board members are currently sought in four categories:
• Two who are registered cultivators of industrial hemp.
• One who represents a businesses that sell industrial hemp products.
• One who represents the Hemp Industries Association or its successor industry association.
• One who is a member of an established agricultural research institution.
The successful candidates will be appointed to serve the remainder of terms that expire on May 31, 2023.
Individuals interested in being considered for this board appointment should send a letter of interest and a brief resumé by Sept. 30 to the attention of Juan Koponen, either by email at industrialhemp@cdfa.ca.gov or by regular mail to California Department of Food and Agriculture, Pest Exclusion Branch, 1220 N St., Sacramento, CA 95814
For additional information, visit the Industrial Hemp Program webpage at https://www.cdfa.ca.gov/plant/industrialhemp/ or contact the Nursery, Seed, and Cotton Program at (916) 654-0435 or send an email to industrialhemp@cdfa.ca.gov.
