CDFA awards $1.49M to pest management research

SACRAMENTO — The California Department of Food and Agriculture has awarded $1.49 million in grant funding for pest management research projects, to be administered by the Office of Pesticide Consultation and Analysis (OPCA).
The funding was announced Monday.
These projects are part of the Biologically Integrated Farming Systems (BIFS) program and the Proactive Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Solutions program. Both programs work to find biological pest control techniques, including providing outreach and education, to agricultural pest management for California.
“These projects will support farmers in California providing additional and lower risk tools to combat pests while maintaining food and crop production,” said CDFA Secretary Karen Ross. “Both the BIFS and Proactive IPM programs have been found to reduce pesticide use; improve soil fertility; decrease erosion and nitrogen leaching; and increase populations of beneficial insects, fishes, birds and game—all of which are very important in creating sustainable, climate-smart agricultural operations.”
University of California, Riverside grant project collaborators will receive $994,551 in BIFS grants to fund the Hemp Agroecology Network (HAN), a partnership that will develop, evaluate, and demonstrate ecologically based pest management practices in hemp, targeting specific regions throughout California.
A total of $498,896 will fund a project designed to identify species capable of parasitizing California and Arizona Spotted Lantern Fly (SLF) eggs. The identification of such species may provide a tool for biological control of invasive SLF when it arrives in California. SLF established in Pennsylvania in 2014 and quickly became a significant pest of grape, fruit trees and native forests. If it were to establish in California, SLF would pose a significant threat to many California crops. Proactively developing biological control options is important to the state’s goals of safer, sustainable pest management strategies that can reduce the use of high-risk pesticides.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.