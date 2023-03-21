Celebrating Imperial Valley’s Agriculture Industry

Today is National Ag Day, a special occasion that celebrates the contributions of farmers and ranchers across the United States. As we mark this day, it's important to recognize the critical role played by the Imperial Valley's vegetable industry in feeding the nation.
Did you know that Imperial Valley is one of the most important growing regions in the United States, supplying the vast majority of vegetables in the winter months?
The Imperial Valley is one of the most productive agricultural regions in the country, with an ideal climate for growing a wide range of crops. Our region is particularly renowned for its vegetable production, which includes lettuce, broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, onions, and more.
The vegetable industry in the Imperial Valley is a significant contributor to the local economy, providing employment for thousands of people and generating billions of dollars in revenue each year. These numbers make agriculture the largest economic sector in Imperial County!
Our local farmers are committed to sustainable farming practices that help to protect the environment and ensure the long-term viability of the land. Food safety is a top priority for all Imperial Valley farmers. Feeding the nation and ensuring the safest produce on the market is not taken lightly. Local farmers go above and beyond what is asked of them to make sure the vegetables on your dinner table are of the highest quality.
The local agriculture industry contributes to the region's food security, supports local businesses, and provides job opportunities for residents. As such, it is crucial to celebrate the industry and acknowledge the hard work of the farmers and all farm workers who make it possible.
On this National Ag Day, we celebrate the hard work, dedication, and ingenuity of the farmers in the Imperial Valley's vegetable industry, and their efforts help to ensure that Americans have access to the safest, freshest, and most nutritious vegetables. We are grateful for their contributions to our economy, our food system, and our way of life.
– Shelby Trimm, Executive Director, Imperial Valley Vegetable Growers Association
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.