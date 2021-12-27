Child tax credit

Today

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. High 61F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 51F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. High 61F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.