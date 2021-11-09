Visiting the dentist can be nerve wracking. A study published by the U.S. National Library of Medicine and National Institutes for Health found that more than a third of Americans experience some kind of dental anxiety.
A case of the nerves shouldn’t be a reason to skip the dentist’s chair, though.
“Your dental health is such a vital part of your overall health, so it’s important for every patient to have a dental home,” Dr. Cathy Taylor-Osborne, a dentist and director of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s Bureau of Oral Health, told the American Dental Association. “That means there is always someone looking out for the best interest of your and your family.”
Things to consider
You can battle dental anxiety by making sure you’re comfortable with your dental practice. Some questions to consider when choosing a dentist include:
• Is the office easy to get to? Do they have convenient office hours?
• Is this dentist in your insurance network?
• Is the dentist a member of the ADA or any other professional organizations?
• Will the dentist explain ways to help you prevent dental health problems?
• How does the office handle emergencies outside of office hours?
• Is the office staff familiar with your benefits plan and do they offer other financial options for treatment costs?
Tools for your search
The ADA has an online Find-A-Dentist tool that allows you to search for a dentist by name, location and specialty.
Your local dental society can also give you recommendations, and, of course, you should ask your friends and relatives in the area. If you don’t have dental benefits or can’t afford dental services, your local health department or dental schools can help you find care, the ADA says. So don’t be afraid to reach out.
Finding the right dentist
Most dental offices allow you to schedule a consultation with the dentist before you have any work done. Make a list of questions to bring with you and bring your health records with you so that the dentist can take a look at your history.
You should share any concerns or anxiety you have about visiting the dentist. With so many Americans experiencing anxiety, chances are your dentist will have a way to help you cope.
“So much of your dental health can impact your overall health,” Dr. Taylor-Osborne said. “Look for someone who can be a coach to motivate you, a trusted adviser to turn to when health issues arise and a partner to make dental care decisions with.”
