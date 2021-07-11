‘Christmas’ comes better late than never for local writer

IMPERIAL — It’s no coincidence that a film called “Christmas in July” is having its national premiere in July. However, it is a coincidence that the film’s primary screenwriter, Bret Kofford, still has his Christmas lights up in July.
“I was just too lazy to take them down,” he admitted, with just a hint of sheepishness.
Whatever embarrassment the observation about the lights may have caused was fleeting. Once the discussion returned to the film, Kofford’s eyes glimmered and he gained an earnestness that communicated an almost parental pride in the project, and even some relief.
After all, “Christmas in July” has been a long time coming.
Kofford had been shopping his script — about a once-famous musician, played by Reiley McClendon, who sets out to create one last “Christmas” celebration for his beloved grandmother who won’t live to see the traditional holidays — as long as a decade ago. The film was finally completed in 2019 and slated for a 2020 release.
“The pandemic put the kibosh on that,” he said.
Director Myles Matsuno said he became aware of the script in 2012 when both he and Kofford were judges at the Imperial Valley Film Festival. At the time, another filmmaker had dibs on it, but when that fell through, the author offered it to Matsuno, who has achieved success as a technical director for television productions such as The Academy Awards, “Dancing with the Stars,” the Country Music Awards, as well as for directing documentary and short subject films.
Although he grew up in Los Angeles, Matsuno has a life-long ties to the Imperial Valley. He said he came here regularly over the years to visit his grandparents and even lived here briefly as a child. It also turns out he and Kofford share the same dentist, Matsuno’s mother, Dr. Betsy Lindbergh, owner of The Smyle Shop in Imperial.
“Christmas in July” is Matsuno’s first feature-length film.
“I just liked the overall message of it,” he said of Kofford’s script.
Nevertheless, Matsuno did end up making some revisions to the screenplay. He reworked the beginning and the end and introduced a child character to the story. Kofford acknowledged the changes work to give the story a little “homier” feel than it originally had.
Matsuno said “Christmas in July” has been received well by audiences at faith and family film festivals. Although it isn’t a religious film, he said he did intend it to be a positive one that would appeal to that market.
Most of the filming was done in Cleveland, Tenn., using predominantly actors from the region. The location wasn’t arbitrary. Cleveland is the home of Lee University, a small Christian university that is Matsuno’s alma mater.
“Christmas in July” will begin a week-long theater run Friday at Movies Imperial, 2335 CA-86. It will also be opening that same day in Tennessee. On July 20, the film will be added to four popular streaming services: Amazon Prime, Google Play, Apple TV+ and Fandango.
Matsuno said he doesn’t know yet the total number of screens that will be reserved for the film’s initial run, but what happens beyond that is up to viewers, who’ll ultimately determine whether his movie is a hit or a miss.
He admitted he’s somewhat nervous about that, but mostly he’s excited. “It’s a good movie,” he said. “I think it’s going to touch some people.”
