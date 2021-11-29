Climate warning

Right Now
52°
Clear
- Humidity: 30%
- Cloud Coverage:0%
- Wind: 4 mph
- UV Index: 3 Moderate
- Sunrise: 06:25:03 AM
- Sunset: 04:35:44 PM
Today
A mainly sunny sky. High 84F. Winds light and variable.
Tonight
Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Sunny. Near record high temperatures. High 84F. Winds light and variable.
Featured
Most Popular
Articles
- VALLEY BRIEFS:DA investigating incident involving Imperial mayor
- VALLEY BRIEFS: Woman found dead in El Centro
- Some 200 attend Friendsgiving event at The Den
- District celebrates purchase of abandoned armory
- Fire kills three in Desert Shores
- Assemblyman’s office comments on new CHP facility
- El Centro a blank palette artists seek to transform
- How will you be spending Thanksgiving?
- NAU students gather donations for Betty Jo McNeece Receiving Home
- Centinela officers and ICOE partner to help the less fortunate
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
This Week in Review
A weekly review of the best and most popular stories published in the Imperial Valley Press. Also, featured upcoming events, new movies at local theaters, the week in photos and much more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.